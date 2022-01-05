Gregory Koloroutis
A Celebration of Life service for Gregory Koloroutis, 70, of Belton, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the chapel of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Koloroutis died Dec. 27, 2021. He was born to George and Fern Koloroutis on Jan. 9, 1951.
Greg graduated from Ayer High School in Ayer, Massachusetts, in 1969, and he graduated from American Technological University in 1975.
Mr. Koloroutis recently retired from the Dwyer Group, Inc.
Koloroutis was preceded in death by his parents, George and Fern Koloroutis; a brother, Steve Treiber; and a niece, Rachael Koloroutis.
Greg is survived by his children, Kathryn Koloroutis, Adam Koloroutis, Sheerah Flores, Lillian Marder and David Koloroutis. He is also survived by five grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service.
