Funeral services for Gregory Lee Crawford, 70, of Lampasas were held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel in Lampasas on Monday at 11 am. A visitation was held an hour prior.
Mr. Crawford died April 14, 2023, at his home in Lampasas. He was born on Dec. 13, 1952, in Lampasas.
Greg grew up in Lampasas and graduated from Lampasas High School in 1971. After high school, he attended San Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas where he received a Bachelor of Science in History.
He worked as a teacher and coach in many Independent School Districts, mainly in South Texas, San Antonio, and Killeen. He retired from Killeen ISD in 2018 after 36 years of coaching and 38 years of teaching.
Greg is survived by his parents, Bill and Anna Crawford; his wife of 36 years, Liza Salazar-Crawford; his son Jeff (Lauren) Crawford; his son, William (Amanda) Crawford; and his daughter, Jana Crawford; his brother, Thomas; and his grandchildren, Brynn, Hadley, Raelynn, Case, and Leighton.
