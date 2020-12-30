Guadalupe Arellano

A celebration of the Funeral Mass for Guadalupe “Lupe” Arellano, 80, of Killeen, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas.
Mr. Arellano died Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2020, in the presence of his beloved wife and son at his home in Killeen.
He was born Oct. 5, 1940, in Pflugerville to Lucio and Alvina (Roque) Arellano.
Lupe was a barber since the age of 23 and was still enjoying cutting hair until the time of his illness.
In his free time, he enjoyed attending the various sports activities of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He had a special love for softball because he enjoyed the sound of the pop when the ball hit his granddaughter’s catcher’s mitt.
Lupe was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteered his time with various church activities.
Lupe was preceded in death by his parents Lucio and Alvina and two grandchildren Gabriel and Francis Arellano.
Survivors include his wife, Margarita Arellano; son, Thomas (and wife, Jeannie) Arellano; six grandchildren, Rhiana (and husband, Taylor) Close, Dorian Arellano, Madeline Arellano, Tristan Arellano, Laney Arellano, and Quinn Arellano; four great-grandchildren, Cayden, Rylan, Julian and Ellison.
Survivors from a previous marriage include his daughter, Estella (and husband, Reverend Amado) Castillo; three grandchildren, Cynthia Luna, David Luna III, and Amado (and wife Jeanette) Castillo III; eight great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Survivors also include his brothers, Robert (and wife Kathryn) Arellano and Santiago (and wife Teresa) Arellano and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. with a recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of the arrangements.
