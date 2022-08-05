Guadalupe Garcia Sr.

Funeral services for Guadalupe (Lupe) Rivero Garcia Sr., 88, of Killeen will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Saint Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Garcia died Aug. 2, 2022, in Temple. He was born on Jan. 9, 1934, in Eldorado, Texas. He was one of sixteen children.
Up until his last days, he still jokingly said he was 29 years old, which always brought a laugh to his wife and children. He was a devoted and loving husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa.
In February of 1963, he met his wife in Taylor, Texas at a dance. He always said it was love at first sight and knew from the moment he saw her she was going to be the one he would marry.
After months of corresponding love letters and visits to Taylor, he asked for her hand in marriage, and they said their vows on Jan. 18, 1964. Their marriage was the true definition of what a loyal, loving, and dedicated marriage is supposed to be. For 58 years the two of them supported one another, loved each other, and never left each other’s side.
Together they raised 4 children, who he was so very proud of and was sure to brag about and tell stories of how proud he was of each one. His wife and his children were his greatest gifts and accomplishments. His love for his family was undeniably the thing he treasured most aside from his love for God.
In 1961 he and his wife moved to Killen to start a family and his career as a barber. His career spanned from 1960 to his retirement in 2015. He worked on Fort Hood on the military base for the start of his career and then later opened his own barber shop and successfully continued to do what he loved until his retirement.
Guadalupe was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, serving as a Eucharistic minister and as an altar boy leader. Aside from his love for his church community, he was also a man of many hobbies, including carpentry, hunting, hiking in the woods with his wife and kids, planting, and yard work, and doing ceramics with his wife.
Guadalupe was well known for his kind heart, his soft-spoken voice, his incredibly strong faith in God, and his love for his family and friends. He was truly like no other. His teachings of his faith and love for God was passed on to his children, many other family members and even friends. His legacy will continue.
Guadalupe is preceded in death by his parents, and fourteen siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Eluteria Garcia; daughter, Maria Garcia, daughter, Diana Garcia Leisure and husband David; son Lupe Garcia and wife Debra; daughter Conchita Garcia and wife Lisa, and their loving dog Canela; grandchildren, Joshua, Zachary, Nathan, Victoria, Alex, Branden, Curtis, Guadalupe Garcia III, Azalyah, Greg, Austin, Zoe, Mason; and ten great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Garcia, Alex Garcia, Guadalupe Garcia III, Zachary Twaddle, Branden Miers, Mason Cahanap. Honorary Pallbearer is E-2 Seaman Joshua G Twaddle.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
