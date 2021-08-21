Guadalupe Izaguirre

Funeral Services for Guadalupe “Lupe” Izaguirre, 85, of Harker Heights, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Central Christian Church in Killeen. Committal service with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Izaguirre died Aug. 14, 2021.
He was born Dec. 17, 1935, to Reymundo Izaguirre and Maria Compos Izaguirre in Combes.
As a young man, Lupe stepped in to run his dad’s business when his dad became ill. He developed a very strong work ethic as a young man and took on that responsibility for his family.
Lupe joined the U.S. Army on April 8, 1958, and proudly served our country for 20 years.
He served three combat tours, two tours in Vietnam and one tour in Korea and earned a Bronze Star, a National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.
Lupe met and married the love of his life, Patricia Gronseth, on Oct. 6, 1960, in Seattle, Washington.
His duty took him and his new bride to Juneau, Alaska, where they welcomed their first born, Joseph William. Lupe’s family then moved to Fort Dix, New Jersey, where they welcomed their second child, Angela Marie and their third child, Thomas David.
In 1968, Lupe was stationed at Fort Hood, where he and his family decided to make their permanent home. Lupe retired in 1978 and worked for Maplehurst Dairy before he began working for the City of Killeen. He was a member of Central Christian Church in Killeen and several veteran organizations.
Lupe was a friend to all that he met. He loved to stay busy; he mowed his neighbors’ lawns and made beautiful wooden planters for friends and family.
Lupe never missed his child’s or grandchild’s sporting event. He became a cub master to spend time with his sons in Boy Scouts. He taught his grandchildren to fish, play poker, and have fun.
Lupe was the first to help anyone in need and always a friend to a fellow soldier.
Lupe was preceded in death by by his beloved daughter, Angela Marie; his parents, Reymundo and Maria; his sisters, Ernestine Pedraza, Leonor Cavazos, Isabel Rodrigues; and his brothers, Enocencio Izaguirre, Uvensenslado Izaguirre.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Patricia of Harker Heights; sons, Joseph (Jacqueline) and Thomas (Exie); son-in-law David Driver, all of Harker Heights; grandchildren, Mitch Driver (Ashley) of Manor, Jerrad Izaguirre (Natasha) of Belton, Patsy Izaguirre of Harker Heights, Daniel Driver (Katie) of Belton, Alex Izaguirre (Cassie) of Harker Heights, Jordan Izaguirre (Ashley) of Harker Heights, Jacob Lange (Krystle) of Killeen, and Dillon Lange (Alicia) of Killeen; three siblings Thomas Izaguirre, Raymond Izaguirre, and Severa Gracia; eight great-grandchildren, Savvy Izaguirre, Finnley Izaguirre, Conder Izaguirre, Davie Izaguirre, Quinn Driver, Evee Izaguirre, Brody Lange, and Blakely Lange.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
