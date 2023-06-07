Guinevere Humphreys

A funeral mass for Guinevere “Guinny” Clara Humphreys, 2, will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Daniel Liu officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Guinevere died in her sleep on May 29, 2023. Guinny was born peacefully at home in Ansbach, Germany on Oct. 26, 2020, to Amber and Thomas Humphreys.
Born under the lockdowns of COVID-19, she took quickly to being the youngest of six in a large Catholic family, loving nothing more than spending time playing with her brothers and sisters.
Guinevere spent considerable time, attached to mom, singing in the church. She loved to dance, especially with daddy, and always smiled as she did. A true military kid, she moved from Germany to Killeen at the age of 5 months where she lived until her passing.
Guinny’s favorite days were spent playing with her friends and family who were great in number, but especially swinging high into the sky with Daddy at the park or the backyard.
She enjoyed chasing after cats which she affectionately called “her Cali”, regardless of their actual name, and picking wildflowers. You could often catch her watching Bluey while carrying around her baby dolls.
Guinevere was a wildly independent toddler with a soft spot for cuddling with her parents and caregivers and doting on her baby sister. She will be missed beyond measure.
Guinevere was preceded in death by her brother Maximilian Kolbe Humphreys.
She is survived by her parents; siblings, Madeline, Jenivive, Charlotte, Gabriel, Isaac, and Eleanore Humphreys.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Humphreys, Moe Moeller, Reginald Oliver and Michael Henderson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Pregnancy Center in Guinny’s Honor.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service
