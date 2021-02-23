Gussie Harris

Funeral services for Gussie Moore Harris, 104, will be private.
Mrs. Harris died Feb. 9, 2021.
She was born Dec. 16, 1916, in Laneport to Thomas A. Moore and Cordelia Joseph Horton Moore.
At age 7, the family moved to Belton and resided in the area until 1938, when they moved to Austin. It was there she would eventually meet the love of her life, Donald Harris.
They were married on July 18, 1944, in the Hyde Park Christian Church in Austin. They had one son, Mark Harris.
They moved to Killeen from the Houston area in 1958, where Gussie operated a private kindergarten for the next 17 years.
After retiring in 1980, they moved to Harker Heights. Not long after settling in, she was employed by the Harker Heights Public Library. Gussie remained there for the next 20 years.
Upon her retirement in 2000, she was awarded the Outstanding Supporters of Libraries Award in Texas.
She moved to Sugarland in 2005 and then to Boerne in 2015.
Gussie was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church, the Killeen Retired Teachers Association, a Charter Member of Friends of the Library, the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, and an active member of the American Business Women’s Association Globe Chapter.
Survivors include her son, Mark Harris of Boerne; grandchildren, Jonathan Harris of Katy and Kimberly Dean of Houston; three great-grandchildren, Kaia Harris of Boerne, Khloe Dean of Houston and Jaylen Molinos of Houston.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Cibolo Creek Health and Rehabilitation of Boerne for the excellent care provided Gussie over the past six years.
Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne is in charge of arrangements.
To leave condolences for the family, visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com.
