Graveside services for Guy Nathan Orr, 80, of Kempner, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Orr died Jan. 22, 2021, at his home.
He was born Nov. 23, 1940, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Violet Musetta (Miller) and John “Jack” Edward Orr.
In 1959, Guy joined the United States Air Force.
After basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, he was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, where he trained to be a Morse Code Intercept Operator.
During the Vietnam conflict, he was deployed to Don Muang Air Base, Thailand, with the 1st Combat Support Group until 1963.
During his tour of Rhein Main Air Base, Germany, Guy met and courted Roswitha (Rose) Cacilie Speichler.
On May 11, 1966, they married and shortly after were stationed at Selfridge Air Force Base, Mount Clemens, Michigan.
Tech. Sgt. Orr served in the Operations and Training Division until medically retired from active duty in 1971, beginning his civil service career in Pasadena, Texas.
After accepting a position with Air Traffic Control at Fort Hood in 1976, the Orr family established their forever home in Kempner. They were members of Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove.
Guy retired from civil service in 2009 as Base Operation Supervisor of Fort Hood’s Gray Army Airfield and focused on philanthropic work through The Boys and Girls Club of Coryell County and Kiwanis International.
Guy was recognized for his dedication by receiving the Kiwanis International George F. Hixon Fellowship Award and ultimately served as Governor of the Texas-Oklahoma District (2000-2001).
On Dec. 14, 2014, after 48 years of marriage, Rose passed away, and they will be buried together in Killeen.
On Aug. 14, 2015, Guy married Penny Sue White, a high school friend. The family is grateful for her love and care during Guy’s illness with cancer.
Throughout his life, Guy had a passion for the outdoors. He especially enjoyed fishing and sharing this appreciation with his son and grandsons.
Guy tried to never miss any of the grandsons’ sporting events. He made friends anywhere he went from the bank to the local diner.
Guy was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Jr.; parents; and Roswitha (2014).
Survivors include his wife, Penny Orr; son, David Orr and wife, Betsy; daughter, Tricia Cooper and husband, Bill; grandchildren, Justin and Dylan Orr; sister, Sandra Orr; and Penny’s children, Jay Braddy and wife, Susan, Carrie Lang and husband, John, Kristi Bockting, and Clay Bockting.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday with a rosary following at 6 p.m. at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 S. FM 116 Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
To leave a lasting memorial, please consider St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
