No services will be held for Hae-ok "Nobue" Allison, 93. of Killeen.
Mrs. Allison died on Oct. 1, 2022.
Updated: October 31, 2022 @ 10:27 pm
No services will be held for Hae-ok “Nobue” Allison, 93. of Killeen.
Mrs. Allison died on Oct. 1, 2022.
She was a fiercely loving and loyal wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was very loved and will be missed terribly. She was a well-liked and respected member of her community for over 50 years.
Her remaining eight years were spent living with her daughter and son-in-law in Dripping Springs, where she also won the hearts of many for her kindness.
She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, John T. Allison.
She is survived by her daughter Betty Wranischar and son-in-law, Jerry, her son Charles Allison and his wife Nikkie, and her grandchildren, Cory Pavlica, Brandon Allison and Ashley Allison, and her great grandchildren, Easton Tchainikovaand Case Pavlica.
She will be buried in Warren at the Allison Cemetery alongside her husband.
