A celebration of life for Haeli Lingo, 20, of Copperas Cove, will be 3 p.m. at North Pointe Church, 1115 N. Main St.. Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Lingo died Dec. 31, 2020.
She was born July 1, 2000, in Killeen.
Haeli graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 2018, where she was involved in the CCHS Royal Blue Twirlers, choir, power lifting, and yearbook.
She had a bubbly, goofy and adorably clumsy personality. Her hobbies included crafting, fishing and swimming at the Corpus Christi and Galveston beaches.
She is preceded in death by her boyfriend of three years, John Vincente Moreno.
She worked at El Corral restaurant in Copperas Cove as a waitress and enjoyed serving her customers.
Survivors include her parents, Omer Lingo and Dena Chapman-Lingo, April Lingo-Glover and Matthew Glover; her sisters, Sami Lingo and Grace Chapman; her brothers, Coby Glover, Caden Chapman and Gabe Chapman, as well as 12 grandparents and seven great-grandparents along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home Chapel, Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
