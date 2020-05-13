A memorial service for Hannelore Christa Fontenot, 78, of Gatesville, will be held at 1 p.m. May 30 at North Pointe Church in Copperas Cove. Burial will take place at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Fontenot died May 5, 2020. She was born Oct. 31, 1941, in Berlin, Germany.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.
