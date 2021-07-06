A private graveside service for Hannelore Kathy Tipton, 86, of Copperas Cove, will be at a later date.
Mrs. Tipton died July 1, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born May 23, 1935, in Berlin, Germany, to the late Max and Anna Schimmel Haase.
Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
