Harold Jones

Memorial services for Harold Richard Jones, 78, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.
Mr. Jones died July 11, 2020, in Harker Heights.
He was born May 27, 1942, in Galesburg, Illinois, to Olive Blunt-Jones and Howard Jones.
Mr. Jones was a proud veteran of the United States Army, retiring in 1987 as a decorated first sergeant after 24 years of service.
Harold served three tours in the Vietnam War and was awarded many decorations, medals, badges, citations and campaign ribbons.
Recognitions include the Bronze Star Medal (1OLC), Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal (3OLC), Army Commendation Medal (3OLC), Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal (7th Award), National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Silver Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation Badge with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Medal Unit Citation Badge, Overseas Service Bar (6), Overseas Service Ribbon (3), Army Service Ribbon, Aircraft Crewman Badge, and Expert Badge (Rifle).
After retiring from military service, Mr. Jones continued to serve his country for 14 years as a civil servant.
Harold first served as a supervisory range control specialist for the U.S. Air Force and later served as a supervisory human resources specialist at Fort Hood and Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Harold retired from civil service in 2004.
Harold was a devoted, caring partner and true friend; he went above and beyond for those dear to him. He will truly be forever missed.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his mother, Olive Stoneking (Blunt-Jones); father, Howard Jones; and sisters, Sharon Potts, Phyllis Collopy, Rita Spencer, Janice Fox; and a brother, Stanley Jones.
Survivors include Judy Potaczek, his beloved partner of over 20 years; his sister, Violet Olson (and husband, John), and his faithful dog Scruffy.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or similar organization.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
