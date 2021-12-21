No services will be held for Harold Lee James, 80, of Killeen, per his wishes.
Mr. James died Dec. 20, 2021. He was born July 2, 1941, in Kentucky.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce James; son Randy and wife June, their daughter Leslie and son Tyler of Killeen; son Mike and wife Kelly, and their daughter Samantha of Flower Mound.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
