A celebration of life for Harold Richard “Harry” Donelson Jr., 65, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the family’s home.
Mr. Donelson died Sept. 22, 2021.
He was born June 2, 1956, in Hornell, New York. He served 15 years in the United States Army and made his home in Copperas Cove.
Harry never met a stranger and welcomed everyone with open arms.
He loved the outdoors, NASCAR, football, playing guitar, singing and hunting — well, he loved watching deer and drinking beer on hunting trips with his buddies.
Harry was happiest while making memories sitting around the picnic tables at his home with family, friends and neighbors. His laugh was infectious, and his smile could brighten any darkness.
Harry was preceded in death by his sister, Caroline Donelson of Bath, New York.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Mary Donelson of Copperas Cove; his mother, Helen Donelson, and father, Harold Donelson Sr., of Canisteo, NY; sister, Gloria Warren of Bath, NY; sons, James Michener of Austin and Richard Michener of Fort Worth; daughter, Stacey Donelson of Houston; three granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; and one great-grandson.
Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at the family’s home.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.