Funeral services for Harold B. Sutton, 85, of Killeen, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Maxdale Cowboy Church. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Sutton died Feb. 2, 2021, at his home in Killeen.
He was born on May 12, 1935, in Reeces Creek in Bell County to Harlin and Rose Elms Sutton.
Mr. Sutton worked for the U.S. Post Office for 32 years, KISD for eight years, Anderson County Sheriff’s office for three years and was a member of the Army Reserves for six and a half years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and all his siblings, son, Terry Mac Sutton, and granddaughter, Violet Rose Sutton.
Survivors include son, Jerry (Carla) Sutton; daughters, Melanie Sutton and Debbie (Keith) Lipscomb; and his grandchildren, Laura, Tommie Ann, Rhonda Gay, Harlin , Josh and Alecia.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
