Graveside services for Harris Caraway, 75, of Copperas Cove, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Caraway died Jan. 9, 2021. He was born March 29, 1945, in Comanche, to Jewell (J.H.) Caraway and Alice P. (Seale) Caraway.
Mr. Caraway was a veteran of the United States Army, serving from October 1966 to September 1969. He retired from First Texas Bank after 27 years where he served as President/Bank Manager. He was actively involved in community affairs; Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club and Crime Stoppers in Copperas Cove; he also enjoyed golfing and traveling with his wife in their motorhome. He was very committed to his work and was mostly serious, but was lighthearted with his family. He was a loving husband, father, and PaPa. He was a longtime Bulldog fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Jewell (J. H.) Caraway and Alice P. (Seale) Caraway; grandson, Tyler Caraway; two sisters, Sandra Ramos and Jo Lynn Miller and a brother, Rickie Caraway.
Harris is survived by Donna, his wife of 54 years; two daughters, Tracy Caraway and Ginger Caraway Jenkinson, son in law Jeff Jenkinson; grandsons, Austin Walthall, Drew Jenkinson and Colton Jenkinson; and brother, Johnny Caraway and his wife, Noryce.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Copperas Cove Lions Club.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.