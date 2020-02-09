Funeral services for Hattie Lorraine Massey, 71, of Kempner, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. A committal service will follow at Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mrs. Massey died Feb. 7, 2020. She was born Dec. 27, 1948, in Williamsburg, Va., to the late Mary McCoy Shackelford and Eugene Howard.
Hattie retired from Texas Department of Criminal Justice-ID Mountain Unit in 2011. She was a wife with charm and grace; a mother with a strong family connection, love and patience; a sister of selflessness and loyalty; and a friend of great hospitality.
Hattie is survived by her husband, J.C. Massey; sisters, Paulette Aston, Valerie Smith (John), Carol Jones and Jean Shackleford; brother, William McCoy; daughter, LaMisha Stinson (Marcus); son, Raymond Massey; daughter-in-law, Amy Massey; grandchildren, Jeremy (April), Dimitri (Karna), Janea Briscoe, Kevin, Jullian, Phillip Stinson, Calia Rea, Raymond Jr. Massey; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Briscoe, Rey Valdez, Angel Martinez, Khyrie and Semaj Church; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Mrs. Massey was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Curtis McCoy and Paul Shackleford Jr.; and sister, Virginia King.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.