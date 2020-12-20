Hattie Louise Dunn
Hattie Louise Dunn, 91, a 48-year resident of Killeen, Texas passed away peacefully December 11, 2020
at home.
Walk-through visitation will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 6:00PM – 8:00PM at Chisolm’s Family
Funeral Home in Killeen, TX.
Funeral service for Mrs. Dunn will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 11:00AM at Greater Vision
Community Church in Killeen, TX. Burial will follow the service at the Central Texas State Veterans
Cemetery.
We will have limited seating at the church, but will live stream the service at www.greatervisioncc.org.
Friends are also welcome to pay respects to the processional along the route from Greater Vision
Community Church west on Stan Schlueter Loop to Hwy 195 South to the Central Texas State Veterans
Cemetery. Procession will leave the church at 12:30PM.
Born September 10, 1929 in Derita, North Carolina, she was the last living child of the late Cleo Jasper
and Ola Louise Ross.
Mrs. Dunn was a graduate of Columbia Hospital School of Nursing. In 1952, while serving as Miss USO in
Columbia, South Carolina, she met her future husband Ecolia A. Dunn, and they were married on
September 11, 1954. She was a proud military spouse. The family was stationed on eight different posts
while traveling the world before her husband retired from Fort Hood with 30 years of service. She was a
registered nurse for 40 years, working at a number of military and civilian hospitals. She was the first
African American RN hired by the Killeen Independent School District, before retiring in 1994. Mrs. Dunn
was also a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant. She was very active in the community as a Killeen Chamber of
Commerce Ambassador, a member of the Retired Teachers Association, Retired Officers Wives Club, 30-
year member of the Killeen Evening Lions Club, and a volunteer board member of the Metroplex
Hospital Foundation. She was a faithful member of 76th Street Chapel on Fort Hood.
She is survived by her six children Haskell Dunn (Aleta) of Huntersville, NC; Michael Dunn (Ernestine) of
Lewisville, TX; Melba Harris of Killeen, TX; Cheryl Partee of Washington, DC; Kimberly Hazly-Ward
(Edward) of New Albany, OH and Traci Dunn of Coppell, TX; nine grandchildren Aaron Dunn (Katy)
Janelle Harris, Deanna Love, Tesha Thompson (Jerald), Tamara Watkins (Tyrone), Alycia Magnuson
(Danny), DeMetris Hazly-Ward, Arianna Dunn and Ecolia “Cole” Dunn; nine great-grandchildren with
Baby Watkins on the way and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by several nieces,
nephews and friends that are family.
