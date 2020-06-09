Graveside services for Hazel Gossard, 92, of Killeen, will be at 9 a.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Gossard died June 7, 2020, in Copperas Cove.
She was born Jan. 17, 1928.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, on Nov. 6, 2012.
Survivors include her three children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be open visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
