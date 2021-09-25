A celebration of life service for Heather Brooke Conrad, 39, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 South FM 116 in Copperas Cove.
Ms. Conrad died Sept. 10, 2021. She was born Jan. 9, 1982.
Heather is survived by her parents, Rodney and Kathryn Conrad; brother, Sgt. 1st Class Dustin (Valerie) Conrad of JBLM, Wash.; nieces, Kacie (Austin) Duncan, Kylie Conrad; nephew, Dylan Conrad; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins in Pennsylvania.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.