A Celebration of Life service for Heather Rogers, 37, of Killeen will be at 6 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Ms. Rogers died Aug. 25, 2021. Heather was born Nov. 2, 1983.
Heather was honest, trustworthy, loyal. You could depend on her. Whenever she said she’d do something, she would do it, above and beyond expectations.
She loved her nieces and nephew. Her hobbies included pen pals, crocheting, spades club, photography, art, politics, news and poetry.
She is survived by her parents, David Rogers and Connie Montano; sisters Ashley Rogers, Dominique Montano; nieces Aubrie Battle, Axelynn Gibson and nephew Ash Gibson.
She is predeceased by her grandfathers Robert Rogers and Robert Mata, as well as her Aunt Gaby Schock.
Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. today at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home, which is in charge of the services.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Rogers family.
