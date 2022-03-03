Graveside services with full military honors for Hector Rodriguez, 87, of Killeen, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Rodriguez died on Feb. 19, 2022, in El Paso.
He was born Oct. 6, 1934, in San Antonio.
Rod graduated from Edgewood High School and promptly joined the Army. As one of the first Hispanic helicopter pilots, he served two tours in Vietnam.
Because of his exceptional service, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster; Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with a Palm; Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with a Bronze Star; Air Medal with Numerals 46; Army Commendation Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster; and Vietnam Campaign and Expeditionary Medals. Rod received an Honorable Discharge retiring after nearly 21 years with the U.S. Army as a Chief Warrant Officer 3.
After retirement from the Army at the ripe old age of 40 years, Rod began post-Army working life launching his businesses Rod’s Air Conditioning and then Rod’s Rentals. Characteristically, he worked six days a week until he was 83 years old.
How do you encapsulate a life well lived for 87 years in a couple of paragraphs?
Rod loved beer, country music, fishing, working and above all his children. He was courageous, kind, wise, respectful, funny, loving, talkative, intelligent, hard-working and constantly strived to be a strong provider for his family. As a father, he instilled core values in his children to be honest, strivers, hard-working, kind, respectful and resilient. Daddy, Poppa you will be missed and never forgotten.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Juan Ramos Rodriguez and Maria del Rosario Ramon Moreno; his brothers Rudy, Johnny and sister, Nena.
He is survived by his brother Robert (Antonia) and his five children Yvonne, Darlene (Daniel), Lil Rod, Carlos (Rachel), and Ricky (Jaime). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Michael, Sebastian, Aubrey, Marissa, Alexa, Gabriel, Garrett and Olivia.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of the services.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Rodriguez family.
