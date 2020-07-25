Graveside Services for Heidemarie G. Johnson, 77, of Kempner, will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Johnson died July 11, 2020.
She was born Dec. 4, 1942, in Bomlitz, Germany, to the late George and Gertrude Gathman Fuge.
She married Paul Graydon Johnson on Nov. 10, 1970. He preceded her in death in 2017, and she will be laid to rest with him.
She was a paleontologist. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Heidemarie has no immediate family surviving her.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of the arrangements.
