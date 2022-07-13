Funeral services for Helen Ann Frase, 88, of Copperas Cove will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove.
Burial will follow at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Ms. Frase died July 7, 2022, in Moore, Oklahoma.
She was born in the town of Tarrant, Texas to Wilson Ambrose and Scythia Elizabeth Himes on Oct. 6, 1933.
Helen was the third of six children. She married Virgil Lee Frase on July 5, 1968, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Copperas Cove. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove, where she served faithfully for many years.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Lee Frase; her son, Michael Jo Copher; and her granddaughter, Kylee Jo Copher.
Helen is survived by her son, David and wife, Sally Copher of Santa Fe, New Mexico; daughter, Tina and husband, Shawn Nichols of Moore, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Samantha Van Abeema, Ruth Nichols, Rachel Wright, and Jonathan Nichols; great-grandchildren, Foster Van Abeema, McKinley Van Abeema, and Esther Wright, arriving November of 2022.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Viss Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
