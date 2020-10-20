A funeral mass for Helen Hargrave Gaspard, 87, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. After the service, the interment will take place at Killeen Memorial Park Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Gaspard died Oct. 16, 2020.
She was born July 8, 1933 in Kaplan, La.
She married Isaac Gaspard (deceased), the love of her life, Aug. 15, 1950.
Oh, what a reunion this will be. Mrs. Gaspard was a busy lady to say the least. She raised five kids, worked with the Killeen Red Cross, worked in the school cafeteria and wrote many articles in the letter to the editor in the Killeen Daily Herald. She led a full life until she lost the love of her life and one son. Then she was diagnosed with Alzheimer. She was in two different memory care facilities and died at the last one she was in, in Georgetown.
Mrs. Gaspard had a feisty personality and many who knew her enjoyed her company. Even the people at the last memory care facility said how much they loved her and she made their day more interesting because of her personality. It was said the memory care facility would never be the same. Mrs. Gaspard had many friends during her life. She traveled with her husband because he was in the Army for 23 years. Yes, she was a Cajun woman and spoke the language of that area and made a wonderful gumbo, shrimp creole and shrimp etouffee.
Preceding Mrs. Gaspard’s death were first her parents, Ferdinand Zepherin Hargrave and Elmire Guidry Hargrave. Also, all her brothers and sisters have passed. Mrs. Gaspard was the youngest of 7 children. She also lost one of her sons, Michael Steven Gaspard.
Survivors include four of her five children, Vickie Gaspard Cloud and spouse Michael, Charlene Gaspard Shanks and spouse John, Barbara Gaspard Walstrum and spouse Donny (deceased), Jeffery Niel Gaspard and spouse Q.
Her grandchildren include: Rebecca Cloud Jones, Noah Christian Cloud, Samuel Jacob Cloud, Benjamin Joseph Cloud and Daniel William Cloud, Chad Shanks, Chanel Shanks Stevens, Michelle Shanks Hubert, Jon Shanks, Katie Shanks Banks, Stephen Gaspard, Deadra Gaspard, Karisha Aris Gaspard, Keiben Gaspard, Amanda Walstrum Gonzalez-Aguilar, Joshua Walstrum and Lucas Walstrum. With all that, she had a gazillion great grandkids.
Basically, Mrs. Gaspard has an entire country of her own and it’s not over yet.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Harper Telasek Funeral Home in Killeen. A rosary will be said at 6 p.m. there for those who want to partake.
