Helen Laverne Isert

Graveside services for H. LaVerne Schwausch Clark Isert, 87, of Austin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Isert died Dec. 11, 2020, in Austin.
She was born Jan. 3, 1933, to the late Ted and Hulda Richter Schwausch in Copperas Cove.
She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church by the Rev. L.J. Werner.
LaVerne attended school in a one-room schoolhouse at Immanuel Lutheran Day School with her sister and her brother. She graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1950.
LaVerne traveled to various duty stations for 20 years with her first husband and their four daughters.
She later married Lawrence Louis Isert Jr., on Dec. 17, 1978, in Austin, and they shared their lives just shy of 42 years together.
She was a lifetime Lutheran; even after spending the last 50 years in Austin, she always planned to return “home” to Immanuel.
She will be remembered for her love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
LaVerne had a kind heart for all animals and was constantly taking in strays. She was an excellent seamstress, loved to oil paint, and to spoil animals.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Brenda Kruemcke; her brother, Eldor Schwausch and her sister, Frances Kindler.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Isert; daughters, Cathy Schulze and husband, Stacey, of Copperas Cove, Sherry Reeves and husband, Scott, of Round Rock, Lisa Brewer and husband, John, of Dripping Springs; son-in-law, Wayne Kruemcke; six grandchildren, Justin Schulze and wife, Melissa, Madison Culin and husband, Mike, Jenna Lopez and husband, Tim, Dylan Reeves, Kylie Brewer and fiancé, Joe SantaMaria, Kevin Brewer; six great-grandchildren, Mason and Landon Schulze, Riley and Rhett Culin, and Eloise and Violet Lopez.
Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
