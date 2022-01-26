Graveside services for Helen LaVerne Sawyer, 87, of Copperas Cove, will be Saturday at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Ms. Sawyer died Jan. 23, 2022.
She was born Feb. 27, 1934, in Shelbyville, Illinois, to parents William and Etta McElory.
Prior to retirement, Helen worked for the Copperas Cove Independent School District, where she also helped special needs kids to cope with everyday challenges.
Helen had a few hobbies; sewing and working in her garden were her favorite. She also was an avid reader and spent countless hours as a volunteer with her husband Chuck at the local VFW and the Veterans Hospital in Temple.
Ms. Sawyer was preceded in death by her husband Charles (Chuck) Sawyer; daughter Beverly (Sue) Cosper; sister Ruth; and brothers Elwin, Anson and William (Buddy).
Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law Marcella and Ray Carroll of Buda; her sons Larry (Tom) and his wife Lorna of Morgan’s Point Resort, Richard (Rick) and his wife Lynn of Harker Heights, and William (Trooper) and Terri of Copperas Cove; along with 11 grandchildren and countless great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Helen’s name to your local animal shelter.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Sawyer family.
