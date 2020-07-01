Funeral services for Helen Elizabeth Paris Hopkins, 89, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Church of Christ in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Hopkins died June 27, 2020, at home in Copperas Cove.
She was born Jan. 2, 1931, in Wichita, Kan.
Mrs. Hopkins served faithfully in the West Douglas Church of Christ in Wichita, Kan., the Golden Church of Christ in Golden, Colo., and the Copperas Cove Church of Christ in Copperas Cove.
She was a devoted licensed practical nurse and a Bible school teacher. She loved teaching little ones Bible songs. She was a former member of the Wichita Metropolitan Chorus and loved singing. She taught many women’s and children’s Bible classes, hosted overnight and camping events geared towards teaching Christian virtues.
She loved to whistle bird sounds and was so good the birds would talk back to her. She had real love of nature and teaching children about God’s creations. She had dead-eye precision in aiming her shoes at her misbehaving children (imps).
Her family is continuing what she taught by celebrating her life knowing that she will hear “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Mrs. Hopkins was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Ruby Paris; two brothers, Lawrence and Sanford Glen Paris; her beloved husband of 61 years, Harold Lee Hopkins; and her oldest child, Micheal Neal Hopkins.
Survivors include children, daughter-in-law, Joan Hopkins of Wichita, Kan.; daughter, Heather and spouse Jim Copeland of Copperas Cove; daughter, Alicia Hopkins of Copperas Cove; daughter, Pat and spouse Tom Prewit of Copperas Cove; daughter, Vanessa Hebb of Eastlake, Colo.; son, Matthew and spouse Tracy Hopkins of Byers, Colo.; and daughter Faith and spouse Kevin Mittman of Belle Plaine, Iowa. There are also numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, along with nephews, nieces, many foster children and many, many friends.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
