A Mass of Christian Burial for Helen Porter Law, 72, of Harker Heights will be held from Shrine of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Daphne, Ala., Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will follow in Twin Beach Cemetery, Fairhope, Ala. A repass will follow the interment at the Shrine of the Holy Cross.
Mrs. Law died Sept. 4, 2023, at a hospital in Round Rock.
She was born in Fairhope, Ala., to the late Fritz A. Porter, Sr., and Helen Weeks Porter.
She was born and raised in Fairhope, Alabama, a graduate of Shrine of the Holy Cross Catholic School and Fairhope High School. She began her college degree at Spring Hill College but moved before graduating to join her husband, Harold, at Fort Benning, Georgia and then to Germany.
She finished her Biology/Environmental Science degree from the University of Missouri at Rolla while her husband was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. She obtained her Industrial Hygiene Certification through National Credentialing.
Helen served as the Chief of Industrial Hygiene at the Darnall Army Medical Center in Fort Hood (Fort Cavazos). She previously served as an Environmental Hygienist at the Presidio of San Francisco, Water Quality Specialist at Fort Ord and the Presidio of Monterey, and as well as an Environmental Scientist at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds Chemical Research & Development Center.
Helen was an avid bowler, with her husband, Harold. Their league at Fort Hood achieved many honors. Helen’s greatest avocation was traveling with her family and gathering for rousing board game competitions celebrating the joys and bonds of family togetherness.
Helen began her service to the community as a young teen volunteering at the Young Street Summer Arts and Craft Program, assisting with CCD and Christmas Pageants at Shrine of the Holy Cross, La Casa de Amigos, a Candy Striper at Thomas Hospital, and Toys-for-Tots Campaigns. At each of her husband’s assigned duty stations, Helen continued her service to the church and community teaching CCD, service as a Eucharistic Minister, and as a Girl Scout Leader.
For 6 years, Helen thoroughly enjoyed serving as a Team Captain for Relay for Life Race for the Cure, Cancer Society Run. Helen was a long-time parishioner at Saint Paul Chong Hasang in Harker Heights.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Helen Porter, brothers Juan Michael Porter, Fritz A. Porter, Jr, and sister Shirley Elizabeth Marie Porter Gholston.
Helen is survived by her devoted husband, of 51 years of marriage, Harold C. Law; her beloved daughters, Nichole Law, Laura Law-Millett (Brandon) and Jacinta Law; and her treasured granddaughter, Zoe Millett. She is also survived by her uncle, Frederick Weeks: siblings Keith Porter (Jacqueline), Alberta Porter, and Alesia Porter; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Shrine of the Holy Cross Catholic Church, 62 Main Street, Daphne, AL 36526 or The American Cancer Society https://donate.cancer.org or 1-800-227-2345.
Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home in Daphne, Ala., is in charge of arrangements.
