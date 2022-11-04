Graveside services for Helen Marie Gooch Vencill, 91, of Arlington, formerly of Copperas Cove, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hemmeline Cemetery, near Gatesville.
Mrs. Vencill died Nov. 2, 2022, in Mansfield.
She was born Aug. 4, 1931, in Coryell County, to the late Theodore Maburn Gooch and Mattie Mae Lary Gooch Poe.
She grew up in the Gatesville community and graduated from Gatesville High School in 1949.
She married O.W. (Buddy) Vencill on Sept. 6, 1952, in Killeen. They resided in Killeen, various military bases, and retired to Copperas Cove.
Helen was a civil service employee at Fort Hood as an accountant, until her retirement in 1987 with over 30 years of service. She moved to Arlington in 1999 and had resided with her daughter’s family since 2007.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, who died June 26, 1996.
Survivors include her daughter, Jacquelynn Adams, and family of Arlington; sister, Nanita Gooch Gormley of Arlington; two great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; 13 step-great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.
