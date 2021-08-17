A rosary service for Henriette Colita Flemming, 81, will be at 5 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2021, immediately followed by the funeral service at the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Flemming died Aug. 12, 2021, in her home.
She was born on May 27, 1940, in Minneapolis, Minn.
Mrs. Flemming honorably served her country in the Women’s Army Corps and was later the proud wife of a career soldier and Vietnam veteran, Junius Ralph Flemming. She attended Mary Hardin-Baylor University where she attained her Bachelors of Science in Political Science. She then attained her Masters of Science in Social Work from the University of Texas. Mrs. Flemming retired in 2002 from her career as a social worker who focused in the field of Gerontology. After retiring, she enjoyed life and focused her time on family and friends.
Survivors include her children: Colita Sheldrick and her husband Joseph Sheldrick; Junius Rand Flemming and his wife Michelle Flemming; and Leah Mask and her husband Robert Mask. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Victoria Corena, Bryce Flemming-Sheldrick, Sidney Valencia, Junius Flemming, Riley Flemming, Jailynn Flemming and Jazmyn Flemming. She was also the great-grandmother of Leo Corena.
Mrs. Flemming will be remembered as the strong matriarch of a military family, instilling in them integrity, honor and courage in the face of life’s challenges. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She will be interred with military honors beside her husband during a graveside service at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2021.
