Henry Taff

Funeral services for Henry David Taff, 82, will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mr. Taff died July 29, 2021.
He was born May 29, 1939, to Francis Mikel Taff and Seanie Josephene Glover Taff in Oakman, Alabama — the youngest of 13 children.
He grew up in Cordova, Alabama, graduating from Talladega High School in 1960. Henry went on to Central Texas College, graduating with his associate degree.
He married the love of his life, Barbara, on April 4, 1964, in Talladega, Alabama.
Henry always gave beautiful flowers and could tell the years, months and days they had been married. At their 50th wedding anniversary celebration, he even stood up from his wheelchair, to honor his wife with words for 50 years of marriage.
Henry served in the Army for 20 years and then served 20 years as a civil servant.
He played guitar in his spare time and loved a good Dr Pepper.
Henry was very much into sports and enjoyed bowling. He was even on a travel league, sometimes filling up the bed of the pickup truck with bowling balls.
Henry was a referee for baseball and football teams locally, and he was a big fan of the University of Alabama football team. (“Roll Tide”)
Above all, he loved his family.
Henry David Taff was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Seanie Taff; three sisters; and seven brothers.
Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara Taff; son, Ross and wife, Sherry; daughter, Tammy and husband, Bud; son, Toby and wife, Laura; grandsons, Philip and Andrew; granddaughters, Jennifer, Brittany, Bronwyn, Rhiannon, Miranda and Aislin; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.