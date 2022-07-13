Herbert A. Lee

Services for Herbert Anthony “Tony” Lee, 63, will be at noon Saturday at Juda Worship Center in Temple.
A burial will be Monday at 9 a.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Lee died July 3, 2022.
He was born on Oct. 16, 1958, to Fitz Lee and Enid Agatha Lee (Robinson) in Kingston, Jamaica.
He later left Jamaica as a young child and moved to Queens, New York. He graduated from Forest Hill High School in Queens, New York, in 1976.
He had one brother: Ruel Lee. Sr. and four sisters: Lunett “Nettie” Morris, Lonelle Williams, Maureen Lee and Hyacinth Richards.
He later married his wife of 33 years, Bertha (BJ) Lois Lee on April 18, 1989, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Lee loved to cook and crack jokes with family and friends. He accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age.
He served in the United States Army for 12 years, 4 months and 23 days as an Artillery Crewman. He served in Ft. Hamilton, New York.; Ft. Seal, Oklahoma; Ft. Hood; Gallstat, Germany and Korea.
He also served in the first Gulf War. He earned several medals for his accomplishments and bravery, including Rifle M16 Sharpshooter Badge; Army Service Ribbon; National Defense Service Medal; Southwest Asia Service Medal with 2 bronze Service stars; Overseas Service Ribbon 3rd award; Good conduct medal 3rd award; Non-commission officers professional development ribbon; Army Achievement medal 2nd award; Overseas Service Bar; Kuwait Liberation Medal.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Enid Agatha Lee; his father, Fitz Herbert Lee; his sister, Hyacinth Richards; his aunt, Pauline Young- Harris; and his nephew, Joshua Blair.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Bertha Lee of Killeen; two daughters: Tan’ee Tia Winfree and son-in-law Michael Winfree of Killeen, and Denise Lee of Rhineland Palatinate, Germany; one grandson, D’Avante Lee; two grand-daughters, Asia and Jolene Winfree; one brother, Ruel Lee (Norma) of Port St. Lucie, Florida; four sisters: Lunette Morris (Errol) of St. Mary, Jamaica, Lonelle Williams (Bertram) of Queens, New York, Maureen Lee (David Lee) of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and brother-in-law Michael Richards of the late sister Hyacinth Richards of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and a host of other in-laws, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at Dondsummerschapel.com.
