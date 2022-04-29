Herbert Neal Secrest
Herbert Neal Secrest was born on July 5, 1950 to Dorothy “Dot” and Robert Allen Secrest in Fort Mead Maryland. Neal was raised traveling the country as part of a young military family. When his father would receive orders to serve over seas, Dot and the children would move back to Monroe North Carolina to live close to family. Shortly after his fathers passing, Neal and his family moved to Copperas Cove Texas in the summer of 1966 where he made his home for the rest of his life. Upon arriving in “Cove” he finished up high school and met his HS sweetheart Janet “Jann” Johnson. They eventually married and had a child, Christopher Neal Secrest.
Neal was very active in the family business, Terry’s Furniture and eventually helped to manage Terry’s Fashions, a Cove Landmark at the time. Neal loved meeting people and was blessed with the gifts of a true salesman. Eventually, Neal moved to Terry’s Furniture full time to help run the family store with John McColl. They decided to try to sell a few used cars in the parking lot out front under the old windmill and that’s where Neal found his gift for selling automobiles. From there Neal began a long career with the Billy Young automobile group in Copperas Cove and Killeen. Neal would set sales records year after year, however, what he really loved was visiting with and getting to know his customers who would eventually become his friends.
While working at the Killeen Mall, Neal met Elizabeth Andrade who became his second wife. Neal and Elizabeth were blessed with two children, Elizabeth Aneal and Nicholas Secrest. Neal loved his children and his family. Neal loved to go on hunting and fishing trips with John and he loved old trucks. He spent the better part of his life tinkering with cars and trucks including his prized 1946 Chevrolet pick up truck.
Eventually Neal would meet Pam Spensser and they would travel and enjoy the car show circuit together. Pam loved and cared for Neal as his primary caregiver though the latter part of his life. They loved animals, the outdoors, traveling, and their children and were a gift to one another. Neal’s children would like to offer a special message of thanks and love to Pam for her dedication and love for their father.
Neal inherited the gift of personally knowing Jesus Christ in large part through his Mother, Dot. Neal slowed down later in life and became much closer to Christ. Both his children and his mother witnessed him walk with the Holy Spirit.
Neal was preceded in death by both parents and second father, John McColl.
He is survived by his brother Michael Secrest and wife Jo of New Braunfels TX and sister Janet L. Secrest of Copperas Cove TX.
Three children: Chris Secrest and his wife Dina of San Marcos, TX, Dr. Elizabeth Dosch and her husband Shawn of Ruidoso, NM and Nickolas Secrest and his wife Anna of Las Cruces NM.
His grandchildren, Abigail and Claire Secrest and Avery Dosch.
A celebration of life for family & friends will be held at a date TBD
