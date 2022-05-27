Services for Hilario Rojas Falcon, 63, of Killeen, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will follow at Panteón De El Moral in Piedras Negra Acuna, COAH, Mexico.
Mr. Falcon died May 25, 2022, at his home.
He was born Dec. 3, 1958, in El Moral, México.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.