Hisae A. Rooks

Funeral services for Hisae Rooks, 95, will be held Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove followed by a private burial at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Rooks died April 24, 2020.
She was born Jan. 12, 1925, to father Morizo Aoyma and mother Tamiko Aoyma in Tokyo, Japan.
Mrs. Rooks met Sgt. James Rooks while living in Japan. They were married at the American Embassy Chapel in Tokyo on Nov. 6, 1953. They were married 54 years before James passed in 2007.
Mrs. Rooks and James moved to Chicago, Ill., in 1956. In 1957, James and Mrs. Rooks welcomed their son, Steven, into the world.
The Rooks family came to Copperas Cove in 1959, where they became members of Grace United Methodist Church. Mrs. Rooks was also very involved in the community with her volunteer work at the senior center and as a member of the United Methodist Women.
Mrs. Rooks is preceded in death by her husband, James Rooks. She is survived by her son, Steven Rooks, and wife Nancy.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Grace Un
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.