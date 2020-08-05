A visitation for Homer H. Casto, 76, of Harker Heights, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Casto died July 31, 2020. He was born July 19, 1944, to Elmore Franklin Casto and Bernalene Mae Harrison Casto in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.
