Funeral services for Homer Mick Sr., 89, will be at noon Wednesday at Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church in Andice, preceded by a rosary at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.