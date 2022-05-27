Honorato Florendo Wenceslao, Sr.
(December 31, 1936 – May 18, 2022)
Honorato Florendo Wenceslao Sr. was called to his eternal rest on May 18, 2022, at the age of 85. He was born in Baguio City, Philippines on December 31, 1936. He attended Mapua Institute of Technology and Adamson University where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mining Engineering. He later worked for Benget Consolidated Mining Company in PhilMag Caba LaUnion and Guam Oil Refinery. In 1971, he worked as a Construction Representative for the Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) Naval Facilities in Guam for 25 years until his retirement in 1997. He moved to Copperas Cove, Texas in 2000. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus councils in Guam and in Texas. He is a Honorary Life member of the Knights of Columbus, Fourth degree.
He is survived by his wife of fifty years Antoniette Millare Wenceslao, and five children: Honorato “Peter” (MaryMae), Anthony “Butch” (SzaSza), Stella (Tracey Allen Freitas), Mary Anne, and Tiffany (Norberto Cullen); and his brother Ernesto Wenceslao; and grandchildren: Isaac Moses KW Freitas, Adam Jacob R. Wenceslao, Eva Victoria R. Wenceslao, Isla Summer Wenceslao, Liam Cole Cullen, and Emma Grace Cullen, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He joins his parents: Felix and Consorcia Wenceslao; sisters Elena W. Carbullido and Estrella W. Flores; brothers Pacifico Wenceslao, Almario Wenceslao, Eduardo Wenceslao, and Andres William Wenceslao.
Vigil Service- May 30, 2022, 5:00pm-8:00pm: Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home located at 740 S. Edmonds Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067.
Mass of Christian Burial- May 31, 2022 at 10:30am at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church located at 5201 Cross Timbers Road, Flower Mound, TX 75022. The church will live stream the mass. URL is St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church - Watch Mass Online at St. Philip's - Lewisville, TX (stphilipcc.org)
Interment to follow after mass at Calvary Hill Cemetery located at 3235 Lombardy Lane, Dallas, TX 75220.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of our father, Honorato Wenceslao, Sr. with the Knights of Columbus charities.
