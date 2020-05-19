Horace M. Mason

Graveside services for Horace “Pete” M. Mason, 68, of Kempner, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Kempner City Cemetery.
Mr. Mason died May 17, 2020, at home.
He was born Nov. 16, 1951, in Lauderdale County, Ala., to H.E. “Big Pete” Mason and Myrtle Delores Hayes Mason.
He married Shirley May McIntear on Oct. 7, 1969, in Iron City, Tenn. A Vietnam veteran, Mr. Mason served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1981. Later he drove as a long-haul truck driver for such companies as Frozen Foods Express, Metzger’s Rock, and various mobile home manufacturers.
A member of the Gypsy’s Motorcycle Club International since 1977, retired lifer ‘Rebel’ participated for many years in local Toys for Tots runs as Santa, as well as actively supporting many other community outreach projects alongside the motorcycle community.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley McIntear Mason; daughters, Theresa Mason Adkins, Julie Mason Brown, and her husband, Michael Brown; sister, Vicky Lassiter of Henderson, N.C.; six grandchildren, Michael Brown, Victoria Adkins, Nolan Adkins, Travis Brown, Savanna Adkins and Vivien Adkins; and five great-grandchildren, David Bates, Selena Brown, Emily Brown, Carina Adkins, and William Brown.
He was preceded in death by his father, H.E. Mason and his mother, Myrtle Delores Hayes Mason.
A kind man of great honor and integrity who loved the feel of the wind of an open road, Mr. Mason will be greatly missed by many.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.