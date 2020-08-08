Hoyt Nelson Jr.

A Mass of Christian burial for retired Sgt. Maj. Hoyt Carlton Nelson Jr., 87, of Harker Heights will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Nelson died July 31, 2020, in Harker Heights.
He was born Aug. 24, 1932, in Alexander City, Alabama.
Mr. Nelson was in the Army for 29 years, serving in Korea, Germany, Turkey and three times in Vietnam.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Harker Heights for 32 years and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a loving husband and father.
Mr. Nelson was preceded in death by two daughters and one step-son.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Chong, a daughter, a step-son, 10 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
The family will have a rosary from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday followed by a brief viewing at the church.
