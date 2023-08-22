Funeral services for Hwa Ja Garcia, 81, of Killeen will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Committal will follow at Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Mrs. Garcia died in her home on Aug. 19, 2023, after a battle with illness.
Her loved ones were by her bedside as she started her journey to heaven.
Yi Hwa Ja was born in the city of Taegu in South Korea and was only 8 when the Korean War broke out. Her family, like many others caught up in a war; struggled to survive.
Before Hwa Ja had reached her teenage years, she had lost her father and two brothers, and the only people left in her life were her mother and sister.
Hwa Ja met her future husband in 1970 in Inchon, Korea and were later married on Aug. 24, 1971.
The military reassigned her husband to Cannon AFB near Clovis, New Mexico. While stationed there, Hwa Ja gave birth to their first son, Alexander; and 13 months later, their second son, Christopher, became the newest member of the family. She proudly supported her husband throughout his twenty-year career in the military.
Hwa Ja was a devoted mother, wife, and grandmother throughout her life. Hwa Ja was a member of the Korean Full Gospel Church in Killeen, where she was baptized.
She is predeceased by her father, Yi Su Kwan; mother, Yi Tae Suk.
She is survived by her husband, Jesus; her sons, Alexander, and Christopher; grandson, Tyler Wilson-Garcia; and granddaughter, Ashley Grzonka.
Hwa Ja will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Visitation will be held Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
