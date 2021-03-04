Funeral services for Ida M. Breaux, 92, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Breaux died Feb. 26, 2021, in Harker Heights.
She was born Sept. 22, 1928, in Lafeyette, Louisiana, to Ovey and Olamp Benoit.
She graduated from Paul Breaux High School in 1946, in Lafayette. She married Dalton Breaux on April 26, 1950, in Maurice, Louisiana. She traveled with her Army spouse to Germany and then back to Fort Hood, Texas.
She is survived by her two daughters; Gloria Robinson (Steven) and Gwendolyn Breaux, both of Killeen; and her son, Dalton Breaux (Debbie) of Killeen; her five grandchildren; Christina Harris (Clive) of Killeen; Kyndra and Sherrita Breaux of Indianapolis, Indiana; and Chaime and Addison Breaux of Killeen; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton Breaux; her parents, Ovey and Olamp Benoit; and her three sisters, Lydia, Mary and Marjorie. Left to cherish her many precious memories is a host of other relatives and close friends.
We know that our Mother would never want to be the cause of spreading COVID-19 during this awful pandemic. The PRIVATE FUNERAL SERVICES will be held for family members only. She will be buried at the Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery alongside her loving husband.
A visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
