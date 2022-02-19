Services for Ida Mae Pickett-Townsel, 71, of Killeen, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home. Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 28 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Pickett-Townsel died Feb. 13, 2022, in Harker Heights.
She was born Sept. 13, 1950, in Lewisville, Ark.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
Sun Scanlan
Memorial services for Sun Hui Scanlan will be held at 3 p.m. today at Augusta Korea Methodist Church in Augusta, Ga.
Mrs. Scanlan died Feb. 17, 2022.
She was born March 30, 1953, to Pyong and Suk Yong Yi of Korea.
Sun is one of seven children and came to the United States in 1974. Early on, she found her calling and dedicated her life to God’s work. Sun was a member of the Augusta Korean Methodist Church as a Senior Deacon.
Sun is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Scanlan; and her mother and father.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie Moser (Bob) of Copperas Cove; son, Ralph Goodwin II ( Jenny) of Evansville Ind.; and three grandchildren: Loren (Gabe) Nesler, Michael Goodwin and Emily Mose.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sun Scanlan’s name to Pink Warrior Angels at pwatx.org.
