A funeral service for Ida Mae Wilburn, 95, of Killeen will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Allwise Missionary Baptist Church in Chappell Hill. Burial will follow at the Leathie Howard Cemetery in Brenham.
Mrs. Wilburn died May 14, 2020, in Killeen.
She was born Aug. 23, 1924, in Brenham.
Current COVID-19 restrictions limits visitors to 50% occupancy at a time allowed inside. When one person leaves, another may enter, and a minimum of 6 feet social distancing will be expected and enforced.
A viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
Visit www.chisolmsfuneral.com to offer condolences.
