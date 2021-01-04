A private family ceremony for Ilse Phipps, 91, of Austin, and longtime Killeen resident, will be held today.
Mrs. Phipps died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
She was born in Worms, Germany, on March 22, 1929, where she resided until she met and married a handsome American soldier in 1948 and that’s where their journey together began. She left her homeland the same year and travelled with him many times within the United States and abroad which included two tours in Kentucky, and one each in California, Maryland, Oklahoma and Texas.
He also had additional assignments in Germany and Japan where she and her children accompanied him. Her husband had two tours in Korea while she stayed back and took care of her children. It can be noted that all four were born at military bases.
Along her travels with the Army, she made many lifelong friends and stayed busy and active wherever she lived. She taught Vacation Bible School at her church in Kentucky and was very active in the military Ladies Clubs everywhere they resided. She was a beautiful lady and did some modeling in her younger days.
The final assignment landed the family at Fort Hood in 1961, where they made Killeen their home. In addition to raising her children there, she also owned and operated the House of Flowers in Killeen until she retired in 1984.
During her time as a business owner, she was involved in the Killeen community where she was an active member of the Killeen Chamber of Commerce, American Businesswomen’s Association (ABWA), and the American Legion Post 223 and VFW Post 3892 Ladies Auxiliaries.
Ilse loved her family dearly and was better known for her love of cooking, baking, and always making sure everyone that visited was properly fed before they left. Her children and grandchildren will always have memories of her making their individual favorite meals when they visited. Everyone that knew her loved her. She was fun and full of life.
In addition to her favorite past time of cooking, she also enjoyed reading autobiographies, keeping up with the daily news and events, watching and discussing her favorite TV programs and when she could travel, she would make trips to Florida, Las Vegas, Laughlin and other destinations with her friends and family. The times spent at their home on Willowbend will be remembered as a gathering place for family. Holidays were always special at the Phipps house.
Ilse lived her last three and a half years in Austin to be closer and cared for by her daughter, Loretta.
Ilse is survived by two sisters, Inge and Hilda who reside in Germany; and four children, James of Killeen, Ronald (Maria) of Onalaska, Loretta Smith (Michael) of Austin, and Richard (Caroline)-Lake Mary, Fla. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Khristina Wrase, Ronald E. Phipps, Brian Smith, Scott Smith, Katie Phipps, and William Phipps, and six great-grandchildren, Matthew Wrase, Meena Wrase, Maggie Wrase, Isaac Phipps, Maddox Phipps, and Owen Smith along with several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Phipps.
The Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of the arrangements and burial will be in the Killeen Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a financial contribution to the charity of your choice in her honor.
