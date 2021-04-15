Funeral services for Imogene Adams, 91, of Killeen, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 6147 FM 2340, Lake Victor.
Mrs. Adams died April 11, 2021, in Killeen.
She was born May 13, 1929, in Rosebud to Bud and Willie Lou Chappell.
She was married 64 years to the love of her life, Audrey Dale Adams. Together they were blessed with two sons, Gary Dale and Eddie Adams.
She was the first female property book officer for III Corps.
Imogene loved to cook and feed as many people as possible, she loved her family and the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dale; her sons, Gary and Eddie Adams; and one great-great-grandson, Axel.
Survivors include one sister, Ruth Jeanette Lambert; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
She was loved by all and will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
A visitation for Imogene will be held Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Adams family.
