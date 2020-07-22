In Loving Memory of Daniel Knight
Dan, Dan.
We miss you more than words can say
But I’ll try to say it anyway.
You left too soon, it was unexpected
We hope you never felt neglected.
Today we miss you like never before
There’s no way we could love you more.
Tears have fallen, our hearts are breaking
Our lives are empty, our souls are aching.
I hope you’re at peace in your resting place
In my heart I still see your smiling face.
We hope you’re happy wherever you are
In the skies we see our shining star.
You left us behind without a goodbye
To miss you and love you and wonder why.
Daniel Martin Knight, 31, died unexpectedly in his Harker Heights home on Wednesday, July 15th. He was born on September 18,1988 at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, to Benjamin Knight and Judi Knight.
Dan was a military brat until 1997. He attended Mountain View Elementary School in Harker Heights where he was in the Talented and Gifted Program. He went on to graduate from high school, then spent two years at nearby Central Texas College.
Daniel loved rescue cats and owned several during his lifetime. He especially enjoyed watching stand-up comedy on TV with his cats. Dave Chappelle was one of his favorites. Dan was an avid sportsman and baseball fan; he enjoyed watching the Texas Rangers on TV and frequently attended home games in Arlington with his brothers and friends. He was thrilled when the Rangers finally went to the World Series and was devastated when they came up short.
Daniel enjoyed traveling and in 2018, spent two weeks visiting Amsterdam and was planning to return in the future. Daniel was a film aficionado and often spent his weekends at the movies with his friends. He liked big budget adventure movies, but also romantic comedies. He enjoyed spending time with his siblings, Mike, and Matt. He worked the last eight years at Caliber Collision. Daniel was optimistic about life and lived it to its fullest. He enjoyed family life, especially with his cats.
Daniel is survived by his father, Benjamin Knight of Killeen (Terry Lee), his mother Judi Knight of Harker Heights, brothers Michael Knight (Sonia) of Leander, Matthew Knight of Killeen, and half sister Heather Brubeck of Seattle.
