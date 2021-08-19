Funeral services for Inge Ernestine Healey, 83, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Healey died Aug. 17, 2021.
She was born Oct. 10, 1937, to Willi and Freida Hoffmann in Goerlitz, Germany.
In her early life, Inge attended school and worked in Goerlitz before she relocated to West Germany and began working in a hospital. While Inge was employed with the hospital, she met Richard Healey through mutual friends. They instantly clicked and were later married on July 8, 1960, in Karlsruhe, Germany.
After moving between Germany, Rhode Island and Copperas Cove, Inge and Richard finally settled in Copperas Cove, in January of 1974. Inge later began working for the Copperas Cove Local School District in food services for 16 years, with 10 of them being with the high school snack bar.
Inge was an avid couponer and was always searching for the best deals. She loved bingo, traveling to Vegas, and her pets, but she loved her family most.
Inge was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 50 years, Richard A. Healey.
Inge is survived by her sons, Richard Healey and Patrick Healey and wife, Elisabeth; and two granddaughters, Lauren and Samantha Healey.
Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. today at Viss Family Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
